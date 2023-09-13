Senate Confirms Tanya Bradsher as VA Deputy Secretary

Tanya Bradsher, chief of staff for the Department of Veterans Affairs since March 2021, has received confirmation from the Senate to serve as the VA’s deputy secretary, becoming the first woman to hold the leadership position.

The retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel has served as senior adviser to Secretary Denis McDonough and helped manage the expansion of Veteran care and benefits through the implementation of the PACT Act, VA said Tuesday.

“Tanya is an incredible leader who has dedicated her life to fighting for this country and her fellow Veterans — and under her leadership, I’m confident that VA will continue delivering more care and more benefits to more Veterans than ever before,” McDonough said.

Bradsher replaces former deputy secretary Donald Remy, who stepped down after nearly two years in the position.

Guy Kiyokawa, who has served as VA’s deputy secretary on an interim basis, will resume his responsibilities as assistant secretary for enterprise integration.