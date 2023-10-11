Elliot Doomes to Assume Public Buildings Service Commissioner Role at GSA

Elliot Doomes, regional administrator for the General Services Administration’s National Capital Region, will succeed Nina Albert as commissioner of GSA’s Public Buildings Service.

Albert, who has been serving as PBS commissioner since July 2021, will step down from the role on Oct. 13, GSA said Tuesday.

In this capacity, Doomes will oversee the agency’s federal real estate portfolio and manage design, construction, building management, leasing and disposal activities.

GSA leases more than 8,800 assets, maintains over 500 historic properties and oversees workspace for 1.1 million federal employees.

Doomes has nearly two decades of experience in Congress, including time with the House Appropriations Committee’s financial services and general government subcommittee. He was also a former counsel within the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee’s economic development, public buildings and emergency management subpanel.