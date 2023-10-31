Andrea Fletcher Shares How CMS Is Centering Customer Experience

The way American citizens interact with the government has changed dramatically over the past decade as the digital world expands. Executive Mosaic spoke with Andrea Fletcher , chief digital strategy officer at the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, to learn more about how the agency is working to transform the customer experience.

“I’ve become really passionate lately about customer experience and the way that we are engaging with the people that we serve,” Fletcher told Executive Mosaic’s Summer Myatt in a new video interview .

“So making sure that when somebody comes to a website to again, fill out a form or sign up for something, that it’s the most delightful experience,” she added. “I don’t think people often associate government websites with excellent user experience and are excited about it. How do we change that?”

Fletcher said part of looking at the customer experience includes prioritizing accessibility. Many of the populations CMS serves use screen readers, speak languages other than English or have disabilities. In her role, Fletcher is passionate about providing these individuals and the broader public with the tools they need to have a “delightful” experience interacting with the agency.

“I hope that in the future, somebody sits down to sign up for health care and they have their kid sitting on their lap, dinner’s in the oven and they only have a couple of minutes to fill this form out, and they get it done and they move on with their day and it is a wonderful experience rather than, I think what we often feel, which is, ‘Oh my gosh, this is so stressful,’” Fletcher shared.

