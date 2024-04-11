ASRC Federal Secures DHA Contracts With Combined Value of Over $100M; Jennifer Felix Quoted

ASRC Federal has won two Defense Health Agency contracts valued at $103 million in total.

Agile Decision Sciences, a subsidiary of ASRC Federal, secured a contract for health readiness, policy and oversight services and ASRC Federal Cyber received an award to support network modernization , the Reston, Virginia-based company announced on Thursday.

“We are grateful to partner with the Defense Health Agency and support their mission to provide for the health of our nation’s servicemembers, veterans and their families,” said ASRC Federal President and CEO Jennifer Felix , a 2021 Wash100 awardee.

Valued at $73 million, Agile Decision Sciences’ award is designed to help the DHA director, deputy assistant secretary of defense for health readiness policy and oversight and principal deputy assistant secretary of defense for health affairs carry out their missions.

Under the other award, ASRC Federal Cyber will evaluate and address information technology demands for both local and wireless networks relevant to healthcare delivery. The five-year DHA Enterprise Network Support Services contract is valued at $30 million and covers the design and deployment of agency IT platforms and infrastructure.

ASRC Federal’s specific responsibilities include managing large-scale network development processes, maintaining current infrastructures and planning for future integrated network engineering support. The contractor will also integrate infrastructure support functions into a sole entity.