Maximus Unveils Cloud-Based Tool to Improve Federal Customer Experience

Maximus has introduced a new system designed to enable government customers to integrate emerging technologies and human-centered design principles to improve customer experience and enhance service delivery.

The Maximus Total Experience Management tool is a cloud-based, digitally powered platform that features a suite of strategic methodologies, best practices and tools certified by the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program to deliver customer experience as a service to government agencies, the company said Wednesday.

“We designed Maximus TXM to apply customer experience methodologies and innovation to ensure long-term success for our federal agency partners, and we did so by understanding how our customers and employees engage through technology,” said MaryAnn Monroe, vice president of total experience at Maximus.

Maximus TXM also features artificial intelligence-powered web services, chatbots and the Maximus Intelligent Virtual Assistant.

“The Maximus team developed this solution in collaboration with our agency and technology partners and we anticipate several early adopters,” said Joe Jeter, senior managing director of federal technology at Maximus.

With Maximus TXM, federal agencies have reportedly saved $26 million in reduced onboarding costs and realized a 27 percent improvement in quality scores within the first six weeks.