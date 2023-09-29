Gen. Paul Nakasone: NSA Creating AI Security Center

Gen. Paul Nakasone, director of the National Security Agency and a seven-time Wash100 awardee, said NSA is forming a new center to manage the development and integration of artificial intelligence systems to ensure the secure adoption of AI tools across the defense industrial base and national security enterprise, DOD News reported Thursday.

Nakasone, who also serves as head of U.S. Cyber Command and chief of the Central Security Service, said the AI Security Center will advance the development of best practices, risk frameworks and evaluation methodology, as well as consolidate NSA’s AI and security-related activities.

“The AI Security Center will work closely with U.S. Industry, national labs, academia across the [intelligence community] and Department of Defense and select foreign partners,” he said at an event on Thursday.

The Army general cited the role of NSA in addressing AI-related opportunities and challenges and the need for the U.S. to keep its competitive edge in AI.

“AI will be increasingly consequential for national security in diplomatic, technological and economic matters for our country and our allies and partners,” Nakasone noted.