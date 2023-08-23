Law Firm Partner Henry Liu Named FTC Bureau of Competition Director

Henry Liu, formerly a partner at Washington, D.C.-headquartered law firm Covington & Burling, has been appointed director of the Federal Trade Commission’s Bureau of Competition.

Liu litigated complex antitrust cases and served as lead counsel in various antitrust matters at the appellate and trial levels during his 14-year career at Covington & Burling, FTC said Tuesday.

“His experience and expertise will equip the Commission to continue tackling unfair methods of competition and protecting the American public from unlawful business practices,” said FTC Chair Lina Khan.

Earlier in his career, Liu served as a law clerk to the Honorable R. Guy Cole, Jr. of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit.

Liu sits on the board of directors at Capital Area Immigrants’ Rights Coalition, which provides legal and social services to immigrants at risk of deportation and detention in the Capital region.