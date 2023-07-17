Updated Site Selection Plan for FBI’s Suburban Campus Issued by GSA; Nina Albert Quoted

The General Services Administration has released an updated plan for identifying a location for the FBI’s new suburban headquarters in accordance with the provisions of the fiscal year 2023 Appropriations Act.

Nina Albert, commissioner of the Public Buildings Service at GSA, said in a statement published Friday the consultations conducted with the Maryland and Virginia delegations in March offered insights that helped inform the revised site selection plan for the FBI HQ campus.

“While the core elements of the site selection plan remain the same, we have updated the plan to incorporate new government-wide directives and to increase the consideration of cost to deliver better value for taxpayers,” Albert added.

According to GSA, the updated plan also seeks to simplify the scoring method, reflects the current administration’s executive order on sustainability and equity and aligns with the agency’s principles to establish a fair and transparent process.

In 2014, GSA proffered Greenbelt and Landover in Maryland and Springfield, Virginia, as the three potential sites for the new FBI building. The agency anticipates settling on a location for the bureau’s new HQ campus in the next few months.