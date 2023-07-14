NDIA Institute Releases Report on Software Opportunities to Modernize DOD

The National Defense Industrial Association released a report recommending that the Department of Defense create a science and technology board to guide the agency on software adoption and deployment opportunities.

NDIA’s Emerging Technologies Institute said Thursday that its recommendations were based on data from its Software as a Modernization Priority workshop, which took place in Nov. 2022.

ETI conducted the workshop in order to gain insights from DOD and the industry on the challenges in maximizing software’s potential to maintain the United States’ competitive advantage in terms of defense.

The recommendations came from experts representing NDIA member companies and universities, who also suggested the development of tools that can aid decision-making when it comes to software product pipelines.

Software S&T investments should also depend on DOD’s prioritization of long-term needs, according to the report. The authors encouraged the agency to consider capabilities that employ artificial intelligence to address data security concerns.

The report was written in cooperation with Carnegie Mellon University’s Software Engineering Institute and Rebellion Defense.