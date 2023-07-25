Mark Munsell Illuminates NGA’s Artificial Intelligence Adoption Process

Mark Munsell, director of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency’s data and digital innovation directorate, said NGA is advancing the adoption of automation and artificial intelligence to deal with large volumes of imagery and the geospatial information it collects.

Munsell told Federal News Network in an interview published Monday that NGA is looking to improve the accuracy of detecting ground-based objects with the help of AI.

“We’re looking to improve the positive identification of these objects. We’re looking to improve the geolocation of these objects, that’s very important. And we’re looking to do it faster,” he told FNN.

“So all three of those things, sort of an enduring need, an enduring capability development cycle that we’re on to make that better,” Munsell added.

During the conversation, he talked about responsible AI and a certification program launched by the agency for developers of AI tools.

“So when we certify developers of the technology, we want to ensure that they’re developing it correctly. And we want to assure that the quality of the technology models are validated,” Munsell noted.

Listen to public sector leaders and technology experts as they talk about the opportunities and risks associated with generative AI and related tools at the ExecutiveBiz Trusted Artificial Intelligence and Autonomy Forum on Sept. 12. Click here to register.