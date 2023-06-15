V2X President & CEO Chuck Prow Receives 2023 Wash100 Award From Jim Garrettson

V2X President and CEO Chuck Prow was recently presented with his 2023 Wash100 Award during a meeting with Jim Garrettson , CEO of Executive Mosaic and creator of the esteemed recognition.

The Wash100 Award , which celebrated its historic 10th anniversary this year, represents the highest honor for executives in the expansive government contracting realm. During the annual competition, nominees are put through a careful selection process that weighs each individual’s influence to determine who will join the ranks of GovCon’s most elite.

Prow’s win marks his ninth year as a Wash100 awardee. In 2022, his impact as a leader continued as he spearheaded the merger of Vectrus and Vertex to create what is now V2X. With Prow at the helm, the new organization has already established a strong growth trajectory. Click here to read his full profile.

While the Wash100 Award looks at past accomplishments, it also considers the anticipated future success of its winners.

Since Prow’s induction into the 2023 Wash100 class, V2X has already secured multiple major awards, including a $265 million contract modification from the U.S. Army to extend its provision of logistics support services at Fort Benning in Georgia.

More recently, the company won a potential $324 million Navy contract for base operations support services at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay in Cuba and held its spot on a $32.5 billion Air Force contract to develop modern training systems .

Executive Mosaic congratulates Prow on his 2023 Wash100 win and looks forward to seeing where he takes V2X next.