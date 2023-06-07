V2X Holds Spot on $32B USAF Training System Support Contract; Chuck Prow Quoted

V2X holds a position on a potential 10-year, $32.5 billion U.S. Air Force contract vehicle to support global warfighter training initiatives.

Awarded as part of the service branch’s collaborative Training Systems Acquisition IV program, the contract encompasses the development, implementation and long-term assistance of modern training systems , V2X announced from its McLean, Virginia headquarters on Wednesday.

“This partnership enables us to develop, install, and provide long-term support for cutting-edge technologies that shape the future of warfighter training,” said Chuck Prow, president and CEO of V2X and a nine-time Wash100 Award recipient.

The provided training technologies are intended for aircrew, maintenance personnel and system-specific training. Contracted activities are expected to strengthen these programs and expand USAF workforce skill sets to boost mission success.

Prow noted that the award offers an opportunity for V2X to harness its decades of Army training experience to bring novel training approaches to the Air Force.

“V2X is well-positioned to modernize system-specific training that enhances the capabilities and readiness of the Air Force and our armed forces,” said Prow.

The company has recently won several awards from the military services. In April, V2X received a potential $324.2 million Navy contract for base operations support at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay in Cuba.

Earlier that month, the enterprise secured a seven-year, $440 million award from the same service branch to provide aircraft maintenance services for the Naval Test Wing Pacific VX-30 and VX-31 at two California locations.

In February, V2X won a $265 million contract modification under the Enhanced Army Global Logistic Enterprise Program .