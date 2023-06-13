Senators Introduce Bipartisan Bill to Assess US Competitiveness in Emerging Technologies

Sens. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., Todd Young, R-Ind., and Mark Warner, D-Va., have introduced bipartisan legislation that would establish a new federal office to analyze the U.S. competitiveness in artificial intelligence and other emerging technology areas.

The Office of Global Competition Analysis would assess the ability of the U.S. to win the technological race against adversaries such as China and inform policymakers on how to strengthen the nation’s leadership, Bennet’s office said Thursday.

Under the Global Technology Leadership Act, the new office would collect intelligence and commercial information to establish a data-driven approach to assessing U.S. competitiveness in strategic innovation.

“There is no single federal agency evaluating American leadership in critical technologies like artificial intelligence and quantum computing, despite their significance to our national security and economic prosperity. Our bill will help fill this gap,” Young said.

Meanwhile, Warner highlighted the importance of tracking how the nation’s progress “stacks up against near-peers like China.”