The House Oversight and Accountability Committee’s government operations and federal workforce subpanel has asked the General Services Administration for a staff-level briefing on the Login.gov program, particularly the platform’s compliance with the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s security standards.

In a June 21 letter to GSA Administrator Robin Carnahan, the subcommittee urged GSA to provide details on an internal review, disciplinary proceedings, actions taken to ensure transparency and structural reforms implemented related to the program.

The briefing should be performed no later than July 10, according to the letter.

The House subpanel also called on GSA to submit documents and communications related to audits and assessments of Login.gov conducted by Kantara Initiative and those prepared by or for individuals cited in the GSA office of the inspector general’s report regarding the platform and related technologies, among others.

These documents are due for submission no later than July 6.