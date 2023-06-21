House Bill to Create National Commission on AI Policy

Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo.; Ted Lieu, D-Calif.; and Anna Eshoo, D-Calif., have introduced a bill that would establish a national commission to assess the nation’s current approach to artificial intelligence regulation.

The National AI Commission Act would create an independent body to make recommendations on any governmental structures that may be necessary to oversee AI systems, Buck’s office said Tuesday.

The proposed commission is envisioned to comprise government and industry experts who will collaborate on developing a comprehensive AI policy framework.

Lieu said the commissioners would “make recommendations on the best ways to move forward on AI regulation.”

“Our bill forges a path toward responsible AI regulation that promotes technological progress while keeping Americans safe,” he added.