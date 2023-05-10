US & Allies Release Advisory on Russian Cyber Espionage Tool ‘Snake’

National security and cybersecurity agencies from the U.S., Australia, Canada, New Zealand and the United Kingdom have released a joint advisory on a malware network used by the Russian government for long-term intelligence collection.

The cyber espionage tool, dubbed Snake, has infected computers in over 50 countries worldwide to gather sensitive information from high-priority targets, including research facilities and government networks, the National Security Agency said Tuesday.

The Hunting Russian Intelligence “Snake” Malware advisory provides technical information and mitigation recommendations to assist network users in detecting and eliminating malicious software and related activities.

“Snake infrastructure has spread around the world. The technical details will help many organizations find and shut down the malware globally,” said Rob Joyce, director of cybersecurity at NSA and a two-time Wash100 awardee.

NSA collaborated with the FBI, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and international allies on the joint advisory.