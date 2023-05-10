How Adobe Is Tackling Content Authentication in an AI-Driven World

With artificial intelligence on the rise, content authentication and verification is becoming more of a challenge than ever. But companies like Adobe are working to create new tools for verifying the attributes and history of images and videos online, which could have significant impact on both the public and private sectors.

“It’s an exciting opportunity,” said Brendan Curley , vice president of public sector sales at Adobe, in a video interview with Executive Mosaic. “It’s not just us — 900 companies have committed to installing and allowing basically an icon to be put on a picture or video so that you can validate its authenticity.”

“When more and more companies are committing to that, we can have a better sense of what’s true and what isn’t,” he added.

Adobe has a long-standing partnership with Microsoft — Curley explained that Adobe’s Sign product is built on Microsoft Azure and that the two companies are connected “on a lot of levels.” Now, Adobe and Microsoft are teaming up to solve the growing content authenticity issue plaguing social media and online communities.

In conversation with Executive Mosaic’s video reporter Summer Myatt, Curley acknowledged that while many of Adobe’s commercial products are geared toward creative industries, content authenticity and validation are of paramount importance in today’s climate.

“As the technology continues to grow, we want to encourage people to be creative. But when it comes to people trusting the data that they’re seeing, it’s important that we can look at that and validate it and make our own decisions in terms of the authenticity,” Curley shared.

