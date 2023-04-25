Robin Carnahan, administrator of the General Services Administration, said the agency is committed to helping government agencies deliver services to the public by ensuring that their technology and websites work for the benefit of the American people.

“We believe government technology should be developed for the public benefit, not private gain, and that individuals – not corporations – should control access to their own sensitive information,” Carnahan wrote in a commentary FedScoop published Monday.

According to the official, GSA’s Technology Transformation Services, which leads the digital transformation across the government, works to help federal agencies make their services more accessible, secure and efficient.

“Above all, we believe that accessible, equitable, and secure digital infrastructure – developed for the public by an accountable government – is vital to delivering the services Americans need, when they need them,” she added.

Moreover, Carnahan said that GSA is committed to taking responsibility and owning up to mistakes “when we fail to meet the high standards taxpayers expect and deserve.”

The agency spent the last year working to eliminate misrepresentations within Login.gov, a secure sign-on service provided by TTS, to boost customer trust and transparency.