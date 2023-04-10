Noam Oz Instated as Director of Innovation Operations at ONR-Backed NavalX

Noam Oz, a former Naval Sea Systems Command program manager with 20 years of combined industry and government experience, has been appointed director of innovation operations at NavalX at the Office of Naval Research.

In a recent LinkedIn post, Oz said he would work closely with government, industry and academia to support the Navy’s Unmanned Task Force and other innovation hubs throughout the Department of Defense.

Oz joined NavalX from the Office of the Chief of Naval Operations, where he served as a sprint and transition lead responsible for building and executing strategy for the development, prototyping and fielding of unmanned capabilities to the U.S. Navy Fleet.

He previously held various roles at NAVSEA and companies such as Noblis, Lockheed Martin and eBay Enterprise.