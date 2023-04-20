GSA, DHS Partner on Advancing Federal Sustainability Goals

The General Services Administration and the Department of Homeland Security have signed a memorandum of understanding to collaborate on promoting sustainability across the federal government.

Under the partnership, the agencies will share tools, technical expertise and training resources to advance the development of clean energy technologies at DHS facilities nationwide, establish sustainable buildings and promote carbon footprint reduction efforts, GSA said Monday.

The agreement aligns with GSA’s Sustainability Plan, which outlines the agency’s goals to build net-zero emissions buildings, campuses and installations and help federal agencies transition to carbon pollution-free electricity resources.

Nina Albert, commissioner of GSA’s Public Buildings Service, signed the agreement with Krystal Brumfield, associate administrator for the GSA Office of Government-wide Policy, and Tom Chaleki, chief readiness support officer at DHS.

“This agreement is a roadmap for achieving sustainable and resilient buildings not only at St. Elizabeths campus, but also nationwide, so we can achieve a net-zero operational emission building portfolio by 2045,” Albert said.