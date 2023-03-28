White House Eyes June Release of National Cybersecurity Strategy Implementation Plan; Robert Knake Quoted

Robert Knake, the acting principal deputy national cyber director, said the White House plans to release in June a public version of the implementation plan for a new national strategy to defend U.S. critical infrastructure from cyberthreats, Federal News Network reported Monday.

Speaking at a recent Chamber of Commerce event, Knake said the implementation actions from agencies involved in the process will be available to the public and noted that further updates to the strategy will be released in the coming months and years.

“We will be tracking each of those activities, making sure that we do them as a federal government, but also to make sure that they’re effective,” Knake said.

He added that the Office of the National Cyber Director will request public input on ways to coordinate cybersecurity regulations across the U.S. critical infrastructure sector.

The National Cybersecurity Strategy aims to strengthen the U.S. cyber resilience by rebalancing the responsibility to defend cyberspace and realigning incentives to favor long-term investments.