US Marine Corps Seeks Industry Input on Live, Virtual & Constructive Training Program

The U.S. Marine Corps is requesting information from vendors that can provide technologies to improve its Live, Virtual and Constructive training continuum.

In a notice posted on SAM.gov, the service branch said the request for information is part of Project Tripoli, which aims to transform Marine Corps training in various domains and locations within and outside the continental United States.

Project Tripoli’s LVC-Training Environment was created to instill military preparedness, from individuals to Marine expeditionary forces. The program will also facilitate skills development in land, maritime, air, space and cyberspace domains, across all warfighting functions.

To advance the project, the service intends to procure virtual, augmented or mixed reality systems for combat vehicle simulation. It is also looking into 5G wireless connectivity, as well as artificial intelligence and machine learning-assisted training platforms.

The branch will wait for RFI responses until April 11. The Marine Corps Systems Command Program Manager for Training Systems is managing the RFI.