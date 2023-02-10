US Global Change Research Program Adds DHS as 14th Member Agency; Alejandro Mayorkas Quoted

The Department of Homeland Security has joined the United States Global Change Research Program, a Congress-mandated alliance that uses science to address evolving environmental conditions that impact government missions.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency will represent DHS in the program for a two-year term, contributing information on climate change research, DHS said Thursday.

USGCRP was formed in 1989 and is comprised of 14 agencies including the Department of Defense, Department of Energy, NASA and the Smithsonian Institution. DHS became its latest member after nearly 20 years.

As USGCRP delegate, FEMA will coordinate with other components of DHS, including the Science and Technology Directorate, U.S. Coast Guard, and Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. The S&T Directorate will step in when FEMA finishes its term.

“To address the evolving challenges we face, we are constantly looking to build greater cohesion both within the federal government and outside of it,” said Alejandro Mayorkas, DHS secretary and a previous Wash100 Award recipient. “DHS’s membership on the USGCRP is part of that critical effort and supports our enduring mission to safeguard the homeland.”