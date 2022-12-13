Veteran Business Exec Phil Fuster Named CRO of Hitachi Vantara Federal; Mark Serway Quoted

Phil Fuster has joined Hitachi Vantara Federal as its new chief revenue officer, a role in which he will head the company’s revenue strategy including growth plans, go-to-market strategies, logo acquisitions and partnerships.

In his new position, Fuster will also supervise Hitachi Vantara Federal’s sales, inside sales, channel and marketing teams , the Reston, Virginia-based company announced on Tuesday.

Hitachi Vantara Federal CEO Mark Serway emphasized Fuster’s proven experience as a business and team leader.

“We look forward to Phil spearheading our growth as we continue to explore how our data-driven solutions can better enable federal agencies. We see a tremendous opportunity in front of us and look forward to continued success in the federal market,” Serway said.

Fuster holds four decades of experience in revenue leadership across a multitude of companies. His expertise in technology, cybersecurity and AI sales began in startups and has grown to include roles in many large enterprises.

Before joining Hitachi Vantara Federal, Fuster served as vice president of federal markets at Proofpoint. Prior to his time there, he was senior director of public sector sales at Rackspace.

Earlier, Fuster spent four years at Dell Technologies, during which he held numerous director roles spanning different sales areas focused on the public sector. Most recently, he served as director of sales for systems integrators in the organization’s federal business.

Fuster has also been an advisor to the board of the Maryland Technology Council and has helped lead various working groups and conferences across Maryland as a chair and in other committee leadership positions.

“Hitachi Vantara Federal has already established itself as a leading partner to federal agencies, leveraging best-in-class solutions to help federal agencies improve performance and increase efficiency. I’m excited to join a team with a tremendous brand and foundation of technology success,” Fuster commented.