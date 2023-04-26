Hitachi Vantara Federal Makes Multiple Leadership Appointments to Expand Public Sector Market Presence

Hitachi Vantara Federal has selected three new leaders to further company expansion within the public sector market.

New appointees include Chris Garner , Melissa Hardt and Wendy Noker , who will serve as director of federal integrator sales, director of marketing and director of channel and alliances, respectively, Hitachi Vantara Federal announced from its Reston, Virginia headquarters on Wednesday.

“I am excited to welcome Chris, Melissa, and Wendy to the team. As we continue to embody excellence in comprehensive data management solutions for federal agencies, these three executives will help us drive revenue growth, strengthen partner relationships, and elevate our market presence,” said Mark Serway , president and CEO of Hitachi Vantara Federal.

He said that with their combined information technology, sales, marketing and strategic planning experience, the company newcomers will “undoubtedly play a key role” in propelling Hitachi Vantara Federal toward its next phase of success.

“We look forward to seeing the impact they will make as we move forward in our mission to support the Federal government’s data management needs,” said Serway.

Garner’s business expertise primarily centers information technology and sales, with a focus on creating and implementing strategic, value-driven IT products for both public and private sector markets. Most recently, he served as senior director of Proofpoint’s federal arm.

In his new position, Garner will contribute his experience in identifying and fostering relationships with systems integrator partners to drive revenue growth for Hitachi Vantara Federal.

Prior to joining the organization, Hardt served as chief owner and operator of Red Panda Marketing and vice president of demand generation at Bizzabo. Earlier in her career, she held marketing positions at Splunk, Oracle and SAP.

At Hitachi Vantara Federal, Hardt will leverage her extensive industry knowledge to oversee all marketing initiatives and revenue generating activities within the areas of customers, resellers, distributors and strategic alliances.

As director of channel and alliances, Noker will drive the design, management and execution of the company’s Channel, Distribution and Alliance Partner Programs. She will also be responsible for strategy spanning deal registration, sales engagement, partner training and partner enablement.

Noker previously held strategic planning and execution-focused technology industry roles at a number of companies, including VMware, Riverbed Technology and Qumulo.

All three appointees will report to Phil Fuster , chief revenue officer of Hitachi Vantara Federal.