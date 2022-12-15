VA to Create Enterprise Supply Chain Modernization Office; Dave Sloniker Quoted

The Department of Veterans Affairs plans to establish a new office of enterprise supply chain modernization to help manage the integration of functions of nearly 60 logistics and ordering systems across the Veterans Benefits Administration, Veterans Health Administration and the National Cemetery Administration, Federal News Network reported Wednesday.

Dave Sloniker, executive director for logistics redesign at VA, will oversee the new office.

“This new office will look at the whole environment: Here are the things that need to be changed in terms of process and policy. Our current policies are driven around our current systems, but if you change the system, you have to come in and redesign your process and policies, so we’re going to look at both issues at the same time … we want to achieve a better veterans experience and a better user experience for the people who are using it,” said Sloniker.

News on the VA office comes as the department plans to compete a contract to replace its Defense Medical Logistics Standard Support system with a cloud-based platform.

According to FNN, VA aims to announce the vendors for the acquisition contract’s prototyping phase by spring 2023 and award the single-award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract by midway through 2023.