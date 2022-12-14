VA to Replace Medical Logistics IT System With Cloud-Based Application

The Department of Veterans Affairs will discontinue a local server-based application it is using for supply chain management in response to regulatory scrutiny of the system’s cost and effectiveness, FedScoop reported Tuesday.

VA has posted a notice on SAM.gov to solicit vendors that can develop a cloud-based replacement for the Defense Medical Logistics Standard Support system.

In November 2021, the Office of the Inspector General published a report citing the failure of DMLSS to meet 44 percent of key priority business requirements at the Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center in Chicago. This prompted Congress to order VA to review the system’s productiveness.

The agency said it is considering a new system that will operate in its cloud server or a similar environment certified by the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program. It intends to award a contract for the project by 2023.