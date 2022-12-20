Technology Modernization Fund Invests in USAID, Railroad Retirement Board; Clare Martorana Quoted

The U.S. Agency for International Development and the Railroad Retirement Board have been selected to receive investments through the Technology Modernization Fund so that they may build digital platforms meant to improve customer experiences.

“With our investments in USAID and RRB, the Federal Government is signaling a shift to a product mindset, one where we put our customers at the center of everything we do and use technology and design to deliver a better customer experience,” Clare Martorana, federal chief information officer, chair of the TMF Board and a 2022 Wash100 Award winner, said in a statement published Monday.

USAID will use a TMF investment of $5.9 million to develop an enterprise-wide customer relationship management platform to facilitate and coordinate the agency’s work with companies, academic and research institutions and other organizations.

RRB will receive an investment of $8.7 million from the fund to help implement online self-service systems meant to speed up response to railroad retirees seeking to access services and benefits from the agency.