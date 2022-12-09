House OKs $858B Annual Defense Authorization Bill; Rep. Adam Smith Quoted

The House on Thursday voted 350-80 to pass the compromise version of the fiscal year 2023 National Defense Authorization Act, moving the $858 billion defense policy bill to the upper chamber for consideration.

“For the sixty-second consecutive year, Members of Congress have crossed party lines to deliver a defense bill that benefits those in uniform and advances the American people’s national security priorities,” Rep. Adam Smith, D-Wash., chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, said in a statement published Thursday.

“The bill supports the largest pay raise since 2007 for service members, authorizes historic funding to the Historically Black Colleges and Universities driving research in science and technology, and sustains America’s innovation edge,” Smith added.

According to HASC, the bill includes a 4.6 percent salary increase for service members.

Defense News reported the NDAA would authorize military aid of up to $10 billion for Taiwan over five years and $800 million for security assistance to Ukraine.

The Senate is expected to decide on the measure next week, according to the publication.