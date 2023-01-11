House Armed Services Committee Taps Rep. Mike Rogers as Chairman

Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Ala., has been appointed chairman of the House Armed Services Committee in the 118th Congress.

Rogers said in a statement published Tuesday the U.S. military should focus on capability and lethality to deter threats posed by Russia, China, Iran and North Korea.

“Over the next two years, the House Armed Services Committee will provide our warfighters with the resources and weapons they need to deter and, if necessary, defeat any adversary anywhere in the world,” he added.

SpaceNews reported that Rogers pushed for bigger defense budgets as a ranking member of HASC in the 117th Congress as part of efforts to enable the U.S. to compete with China and other rising powers.

Sarah Mineiro, Rogers’ former aide and now senior fellow at the Potomac Institute for Policy Studies, said the chairman will likely address issues related to supply chain security, access to critical minerals and innovation in defense programs.