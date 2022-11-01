Technology Modernization Fund Invests in AbilityOne’s Procurement List Software Enhancement; Clare Martorana Quoted

The U.S. AbilityOne Commission will receive investment from the Technology Modernization Fund to upgrade its software that connects the federal government with employers of individuals who are blind or severely disabled.

The General Services Administration said Monday the TMF investment will fund enhancements to the Procurement List Information Management System including improvements to system security and accessibility.

AbilityOne Commission maintains a Procurement List of products and services available to government agencies.

“During the pandemic, the AbilityOne program has been pivotal in keeping the federal government and U.S. military operating through nationwide surge to meet exponential increases in demand,” said Clare Martorana, federal chief information officer and chair of the TMF board.

Martorana, a 2022 Wash100 Award winner, added that the $1.78 million investment from TMF will enable AbilityOne to ensure the continued provision of critical services to government agencies.

TMF is an investment program that funds technology modernization projects across the federal government.