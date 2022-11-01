Space Systems Command Preps LDPE-2 Spacecraft for USSF-44 National Security Mission

Space Systems Command encapsulated and linked the Long Duration Propulsive EELV Secondary Payload Adapter 2 spacecraft with SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket in preparation for the scheduled launch of the U.S. Space Force-44 mission on Tuesday, Nov. 1, from Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

LDPE-2 is a satellite bus that can accommodate multiple payloads and comes with a modular design to facilitate payload integration, SSC said Monday.

“The LDPE-2 platform allows the USSF to cost-effectively prototype new elements of future space architectures before making major investments across the enterprise,” said Brig. Gen. Tim Sejba, program executive officer for space domain awareness and combat power at SSC.

“This capability has broad potential to fill capability gaps in our space systems architecture and provide helpful services for our mission partners with frequent and low-cost access to orbit,” added Sejba.

USSF-44 will lift off from a launch complex at Kennedy Space Center to deploy multiple satellites into orbit as part of the National Security Space Launch program.

LDPE-1 took off in December as part of the Space Test Program-3 mission and the LDPE-3A is set to launch under the USSF-67 mission in January.