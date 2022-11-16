Space Command Creates Combined Joint Task Force-Space Operations

Army Gen. James Dickinson, head of U.S. Space Command, has formed a new entity that seeks to ensure unity of effort among operations of two functional components, Combined Force Space Component Command and Joint Task Force-Space Defense.

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Thomas James, most recently head of the Joint Task Force-Space Defense, will serve as interim commander of the newly established Combined Joint Task Force-Space Operations, USSPACECOM said Tuesday.

“The standup of CJTF-SO allows us to operate at the speed of conflict, while providing USSPACECOM the flexibility to focus on supported and supporting requirements,” said James.

“CJTF-SO will serve at the operational level of command as the space functional component to USSPACECOM, with tactical control of presented space forces,” he added.

CJTF-SO will carry out warfighting operations as stated in Joint Publication-1. CFSCC and JTF-SD and their operations centers will report to the newly formed organization.