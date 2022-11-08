Army Declares IOC Status for Northrop Infrared Countermeasures Tech

A Northrop Grumman-built automatic protection technology installed on more than 100 U.S. Army aircraft has reached initial operational capability.

The Common Infrared Countermeasures System IOC designation covered installation and training efforts at multiple installations, the Army’s Program Executive Office for Intelligence, Electronic Warfare and Sensors said Monday.

CIRCM is designed to protect different aircraft types from missile threats using laser energy, can interface with missile warning systems and employs a pointing and tracking system designed to identify and counter incoming missile threats.

“The system is a key enabler for Multi-Domain Operations in the Army 2030 Force and this marks an important step in Army modernization by fielding a critical capability that protects U.S. Army aircrews and aircraft against MANPAD threats in a contested environment,” said Lt. Col. Adrian Watts, product manager for infrared countermeasures.

In May 2021, Northrop received a $959.1 million contract from the Army to build the CIRCM after the service branch cleared the system for full-rate production following six months of initial operational test and evaluation work.

CIRCM utilizes modular and open systems architecture to enable the Army to add system enhancements and advancements in the future.