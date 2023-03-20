Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth Highlights 6 Operational Imperatives for Army of 2030

Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth provided a status update on the U.S. Army of 2030 activities and the early developmental stages of the Army of 2040.

The branch on Thursday published her speech at the McAleese 14th Annual Defense Programs Conference, held on March 15 in Washington, D.C.

The branch needs farther and more persistent sight and sense of the battlefield to achieve the envisioned Army of 2030, Wormuth stated. This can be done through multi-source raw data collection and analysis, hence their modernization of surveillance, reconnaissance and aerial intelligence capabilities.

Wormuth, a 2023 Wash100 awardee, also reported progress in the integration of combat power through investments and upgrades of multi-purpose vehicles and other modes of battlefield transportation. This operational imperative applies to artillery, which the branch is currently enhancing through the procurement of precise and longer-range fires.

The Army of 2030’s fourth operational imperative is the protection of maneuver forces using next-generation radars, command-and-control software, high-energy lasers and microwaves, and advanced air and missile defenses, the secretary said. She followed the discussion with an update on communication network integration, which is part of their Project Convergence. She additionally emphasized logistics as a critical element in a contested terrain where the battle is fought across long distances.