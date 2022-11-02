LMI CEO Doug Wagoner Presented With 2022 Technology Good Scout Award

The Boy Scouts of America presented LMI President and CEO Doug Wagoner with the 2022 Technology Good Scout Award during an award reception and luncheon at the Tysons Corner Marriott hotel on Wednesday.

Wagoner, who is also a 2022 Wash100 Award recipient, was recognized during the ceremony for his outstanding leadership at LMI, his contributions to the technology industry and his exemplification of BSA values.

Addressing the conference room packed with major GovCon figures, previous Technology Good Scout Award winners and industry leaders, Wagoner thanked Mike Daniels, chairman of CACI and honorary chair of BSA’s Technology Good Scout luncheon, for the “tremendous honor” of being selected as the 2022 awardee.

Doug Wagoner (center) with his daughter, Lydia Wagoner (left) and wife, Raelene Wagoner (right)

The top LMI executive expressed his gratitude for receiving an “important and coveted” honor that recognizes influential leaders for “living a life of the Scout” and upholding the principles and values outlined in the Boy Scouts of America’s oath, which centers around serving one’s country.

“I like to think that all of us in this room have served our country — some more than others, such as those who have worn the nation’s colors or who have dedicated their life to civilian work for our national security,” Wagoner stated during his remarks.

“For lifelong contractors, like me and many of you in the room, I like to think that we’ve also served the country in a small way, always trying to get the best people and best technology to help our government customers. That, too, is part of the oath — to help people at all times,” he continued.

Wagoner paid homage to his fellow awardees from previous years, including Wash100 Award winner Nazzic Keene , CEO of SAIC, Donald Upson , founder and chairman of Government Business Executive Forum, and many other foundational figures in the GovCon sector.