OPM, HUD, Army Secure TMF Investments; Clare Martorana Quoted

The Technology Modernization Fund has made investments in the Office of Personnel Management, Department of Housing and Urban Development and the U.S. Army to help improve user experience and cybersecurity.

“Through TMF investments, we are demonstrating what’s possible right now in modern government service delivery,” Clare Martorana, federal chief information officer and chair of the TMF Board, said in a statement published Thursday.

“The investments in OPM, HUD, and the Army will address immediate security needs and enhance customer experience and business operations by modernizing outdated systems – expectations we must be able to meet for our customers,” added Martorana, a 2022 Wash100 Award winner.

OPM will use $6 million in TMF funding to update its website by implementing a new content management system hosted on its cloud environment.

HUD secured a $14.8 million investment to enhance customer experience by replacing legacy systems with a cloud-based platform meant to integrate Federal Housing Administration Connection tools with Login.gov.

The Army will utilize the TMF investment for its Critical Infrastructure Cyber Protection Project, which seeks to implement a Security Operations as-a-Service framework meant to improve the service’s cybersecurity posture and facilitate operations of its Organic Industrial Base sites.