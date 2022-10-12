Mona Harrington Appointed Full-Time Assistant Director of National Risk Management Center

Mona Harrington, acting assistant director of the National Risk Management Center since March, has been appointed to the role on a full-time basis.

Jen Easterly, director of CISA and a 2022 Wash100 Award winner, announced Harrington’s appointment Friday.

“The cyber and physical risks facing our nation’s critical infrastructure are vast and complex; NRMC’s work is essential to ensuring our collective resources are having the greatest impact on security and resilience,” Easterly said.

Harrington joined the agency in February as deputy assistant director for the NRMC, which launched in 2018 and coordinates with both the public and private sectors in efforts to defend U.S. critical infrastructure operations against security threats.

Her prior government experience includes time as assistant circuit executive for information technology at the U.S. Court of Appeals and executive director and chief information and security officer at the U.S. Election Assistance Commission.