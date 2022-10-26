Reports: Drew Myklegard Appointed Full-Time Deputy Federal CIO

The Office of Management and Budget has appointed Drew Myklegard as deputy federal chief information officer, a role he has held on an acting basis since April, FedScoop reported Tuesday.

OMB started its search for an individual to take the full-time position in March, when Maria Roat retired after more than four decades of federal service.

Myklegard initially held an associate role at the OMB Office of the Federal Chief Information Officer and before that position he spent more than eight years at the Department of Veterans Affairs.

While at the VA, he oversaw a division focused on DevSecOps product engineering, software as a service and platform as a service and digital transformation initiatives.

He also served at the Army National Guard as an intelligence analyst and strategic planner and worked for Booz Allen Hamilton as an associate.

According to a Federal News Network report, Myklegard is the sixth official to hold the deputy federal CIO post and will coordinate with CIOs at federal agencies to drive enterprise initiatives across the government.