DOD Official Kelly Fletcher to Join State Department as CIO

Kelly Fletcher, principal deputy chief information officer at the Department of Defense, has been appointed to serve as CIO at the State Department.

Fletcher is a member of the Senior Executive Service and has held various leadership positions across the federal government, including as deputy director for program analysis and evaluation at the Department of Homeland Security, the State Department said Thursday.

She will succeed Glenn Miller, who has been holding the responsibility of CIO at the State Department on an acting basis since Keith Jones stepped down in June.

In her most recent position at DOD, Fletcher advised the secretary of defense on matters related to cybersecurity, information technology, communications, spectrum, and position, navigation and timing.

She was acting CIO at the Department of the Navy and special assistant to the deputy director at the Office of the Secretary of Defense. Fletcher also brings private industry experience to her new position.