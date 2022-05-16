Report: State Department CIO Keith Jones to Rejoin Private Sector

Keith Jones, chief information officer of the State Department, will step down from his position on June 17 and plans to work again in the private sector, Federal News Network reported Friday.

Jones, who assumed the CIO role in January 2021, oversees departmentwide technology programs worth a combined $2.4 billion.

He returned to the government last year after his more than two-year tenure as a principal at Deep Water Point and as president and CEO at The Edgewater Group, according to his LinkedIn profile.

His 37-year federal service also includes time as principal deputy CIO at the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, deputy executive director in the Department of Homeland Security’s Information Technology Services Office and deputy CIO at Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The report said Glenn Miller, principal deputy CIO of the State Department, will step in on an acting basis after Jones’ departure.