DHS Sets New Cybersecurity Performance Goals for Critical Infrastructure  Owners, Businesses

The Department of Homeland Security has unveiled a new set of cybersecurity performance goals to guide critical infrastructure owners and businesses in implementing security measures.

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency developed the CPGs to help organizations develop a comprehensive cybersecurity program that aligns with the National Institute for Standards and Technology’s framework, DHS said Thursday.

“The new Cybersecurity Performance Goals will help organizations decide how to leverage their cybersecurity investments with confidence that the measures they take will make a material impact on protecting their business and safeguarding our country,” said Alejandro Mayorkas, secretary of DHS and a previous Wash100 Award winner.

CISA Director Jen Easterly, a fellow 2022 Wash100 recipient, said the agency gathered input from partners from the industry and government to develop a set of baseline measures that critical infrastructure owners can take to reduce risk to their data, networks and systems.

“We look forward to seeing these goals implemented over the coming years and to receiving additional feedback on how we can improve future versions to most effectively reduce cybersecurity risk to our country,” Easterly said.

A national security memorandum issued in July 2021 mandates that DHS develop the CPGs to ensure that critical infrastructure owners and operators have the resources to protect themselves against cyber threats.