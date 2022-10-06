Department of the Air Force Outlines Plan to Address Climate Risks; Secretary Frank Kendall Quoted

The Department of the Air Force has released an action plan detailing three key objectives to address climate change’s impact on its operational capability, resilience and readiness.

The Air Force said Wednesday it plans to address the climate risks by maintaining air and space dominance, making climate-informed decisions and optimizing energy use and pursuing alternative energy sources.

The Climate Action Plan‘s first objective is to ensure installation resiliency and adaptability in the face of climate risks to project air and space combat dominance.

The second priority line focuses on developing a climate-informed workforce and incorporating climate considerations into the DAF requirements, acquisition process, supply chain and wargaming.

For its third objective, the document outlines plans to improve operational energy intensity, reduce greenhouse gas emissions and adopt alternative energy sources.

“Our mission remains unchanged, but we recognize that the world is facing ongoing and accelerating climate change and we must be prepared to respond, fight, and win in this constantly changing world,” said Frank Kendall, secretary of the Air Force and a three-time Wash100 Award winner.