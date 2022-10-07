DAF Migrates Over 6,000 Sites to Cloud-Based Collaboration Tool; Lauren Knausenberger Quoted

The Department of the Air Force has completed the migration of on-premises sites to a cloud-based productivity and collaboration platform as part of its modernization strategy.

The DAF365 Enterprise Services, the department’s Microsoft Office 365 collaboration platform, now hosts 6,823 Air Force sites migrated from SharePoint on-premises hosting and operations, the Air Force said Thursday.

“Airmen and Guardians cannot operate with bifurcated information in the reality of a connected digital environment. DAF365 Enterprise Services enables secure, available information anywhere with a suite of applications our workforce relies on,” said Lauren Knausenberger, chief information officer of the Air Force and a 2022 Wash100 Award winner.

The platform offers both the Air Force and Space Force access to a common set of collaboration, messaging, productivity and content management tools and services needed to execute missions.

The Air Force Enterprise Information Services SharePoint Team led the migration of the sites to the platform.