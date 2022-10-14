Army Unveils Plan to Transform Into Data-Centric Organization; CIO Raj Iyer Quoted

The U.S. Army has released a plan that presents its approach to improving data management as part of efforts to become a data-centric organization.

The Army Data Plan focuses on the warfighting mission area and reflects a three-year initiative that also seeks to improve data analytics and data governance, the service said Thursday.

“Data and how you integrate that at all echelons for really fast, agile decision making is what can truly give the Army the competitive advantage it needs in the future of warfare,” said Raj Iyer, the Army’s chief information officer and a 2022 Wash100 Award winner.

The Army Data Plan lists the seven data principles: visible, accessible, understandable, linked, trusted, interoperable and secure.

The 17-page document also outlines a set of 11 strategic objectives in support of the Army of 2030. These include operationalized data-driven decisions that support multidomain operations at echolon, decreased time to deploy software and decision analytics to outpace any adversary and resilient, protected data to sustain operations in contested environments.

The consolidated plan details the near-term activities for fiscal years 2022 and 2023 and offers information on the service’s eight strategic efforts, including data management and engineering, unified network, scalable data-driven decision support and cloud at echelon.