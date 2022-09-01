White House Names 26 National Infrastructure Advisory Council Appointees

President Biden intends to appoint 26 senior executives from multiple sectors to a council that advises the White House on approaches to ensure the resilience and security of critical infrastructure assets in the country.

The National Infrastructure Advisory Council appointees have professional backgrounds in various fields such as information technology, defense and higher education, the White House said Wednesday.

Biden chose Abedayo Ogunlesi, a founding partner of Global Infrastructure Partners, to serve as chair of NIAC and Maria Lehman, lead for GHD’s U.S. infrastructure business, as vice chair.

The council members are:

Alan Armstrong, president and CEO of Williams

Manu Asthana, president and CEO of PJM

Camille Batiste, senior vice president of global supply chain and management at ADM

Madhu Beriwal, founder of Innovative Emergency Management

Deneen DeFiore, vice president and chief information security officer of United Airlines

Joshua Descant, CEO of REV/REV Business

Christine Fox, senior fellow at Johns Hopkins APL and a previous Wash100 Award winner

David Gadis, CEO and general manager of DC Water

Michael Hayford, CEO of NCR Corp.

Constance Lau, C3E ambassador for the Department of Energy

Norma Jean Mattei, professor at the University of New Orleans

Clara Lee Pratte, founder of Strongbow Strategies

Gil Quiniones, CEO of ComEd

Jorge Ramirez, managing director at GCM Grosvenor

Pasquale Romano, president and CEO at ChargePoint

Beverly Scott, founder of Introducing Youth to American Infrastructure

Patricia Sims, president of Drake State Community & Technical College

L. Vance Taylor, chief of the Office of Access and Functional Needs at Cal OES

Anthony Thomas, president and CEO of Windstream

Conrad Vial, senior executive at Sutter Health

Sadek Wahba, chairman and managing partner of I Squared Capital

Christopher Wiernicki, chairman, president and CEO of the American Bureau of Shipping

Robert Work, owner and president of TeamWork and a previous Wash100 Award winner

Audrey Zibelman, vice president and industry adviser at X

Established in 2001, the White House NIAC conducts research and provides recommendations to safeguard critical infrastructure security and resilience. The council focuses on physical as well as cyber-related risks and issues ranging from private-public intelligence information sharing to infrastructure disruption response and disaster management.