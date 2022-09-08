NSF Selects 16 Teams to Advance 5G Communications for US Military

The National Science Foundation has selected 16 multidisciplinary teams to develop secure 5G platforms designed to facilitate communication between the U.S. government and critical infrastructure operators as part of an accelerator program.

NSF said Wednesday it collaborated with the Department of Defense’s Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering to invest $12 million in the Convergence Accelerator program’s innovation curriculum titled “Track G: Securely Operating Through 5G Infrastructure.”

The selected teams will work to turn their research ideas into a proof of concept over the next nine months and present formal proposals to be selected for the solution and sustainability development phase of the program that will run for two years.

The awardees are:

AT&T

Blackberry

Florida International University

George Mason University

IBM

Novowi

Peraton Labs

Red Balloon Security

SRI International

Texas A&M Engineering Experiment Station

University of California San Diego

University of Kansas

University of Michigan

University of Utah

“5G wireless networks are crucial components of the modern communication system and a key aspect of how we operate,” said Amanda Toman, acting principal director for 5G at DOD OUSD(R&E).