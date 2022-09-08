NSF Selects 16 Teams to Advance 5G Communications for US Military

The National Science Foundation has selected 16 multidisciplinary teams to develop secure 5G platforms designed to facilitate communication between the U.S. government and critical infrastructure operators as part of an accelerator program.
NSF said Wednesday it collaborated with the Department of Defense’s Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering to invest $12 million in the Convergence Accelerator program’s innovation curriculum titled “Track G: Securely Operating Through 5G Infrastructure.”
The selected teams will work to turn their research ideas into a proof of concept over the next nine months and present formal proposals to be selected for the solution and sustainability development phase of the program that will run for two years.
The awardees are:
- AT&T
- Blackberry
- Florida International University
- George Mason University
- IBM
- Novowi
- Peraton Labs
- Red Balloon Security
- SRI International
- Texas A&M Engineering Experiment Station
- University of California San Diego
- University of Kansas
- University of Michigan
- University of Utah
“5G wireless networks are crucial components of the modern communication system and a key aspect of how we operate,” said Amanda Toman, acting principal director for 5G at DOD OUSD(R&E).