NTIA Appoints Amanda Toman as 5G Innovation Fund Lead

The National Telecommunications and Information Administration has chosen Amanda Toman, director of the 5G Transition Office and 5G cross-functional teams at the Department of Defense, as lead of the Public Wireless Supply Chain Innovation Fund.

Toman will oversee NTIA’s diversification efforts for the global wireless supply chain, which are expected to generate new jobs in the U.S., the agency said in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday.

Toman has been at the helm of DOD’s 5G projects since May 2020. Prior to that, she was a program analyst at Arrowmaker and Science Applications International Corp.

Aside from Toman, NTIA also announced the appointment of Russell Hanser as associate administrator for policy analysis and development. He had been serving as senior policy adviser to the Department of Commerce before being selected by NTIA.

Hanser has 27 years experience in the legal field, from his tenure in various law firms to taking on jobs in the Federal Communications Bar Association.