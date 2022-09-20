NGA Awards G-EGD Contract Renewal to Maxar Technologies for Mission-Ready Satellite Imagery; CEO Dan Jablonsky Quoted

Maxar Technologies announced on Tuesday that the company has received an Option Year 3 contract renewal from the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) for a total value of $176 million, which began on Sept. 1st, 2022.

Under the renewal contract award, Maxar will support the Global Enhanced GEOINT Delivery (G-EGD) program and continue providing over 400,000 government users with unclassified, online and offline, on-demand access to high-resolution commercial imagery.

“As the provider of G-EGD, Maxar is proud to help advance the U.S. government’s long history of providing global security and humanitarian initiatives with geospatial data and imagery,” said Dan Jablonsky , president and CEO of Maxar as well as a 2022 Wash100 Award recipient.

Since 2011, the G-EGD program has enabled warfighters, first responders, intelligence analysts and civil government users to tap into Maxar’s 125-petabyte imagery archive and daily imagery collections for time-sensitive, mission-critical planning and operations.

During G-EGD Option Year 2, NGA developed a roadmap to integrate five commercial synthetic aperture radar (SAR) data providers into the G-EGD platform by the end of 2023.

“G-EGD has been instrumental in enabling NGA to provide unclassified access to satellite imagery for a wide range of U.S. government users and partners,” Jablonsky explained.

Maxar's G-EGD team also offers monthly training webinars to educate government users on how to access and make the best use of the program.

