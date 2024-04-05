Guidehouse’s Scott McIntyre & DIA’s Jeffrey Kruse Recognized for 2024 Wash100 Wins

On Friday, Executive Mosaic celebrated Guidehouse CEO Scott McIntyre and Defense Intelligence Agency Director Lt. Gen. Jeffrey Kruse in honor of their 2024 Wash100 Award wins.

Each year, the coveted Wash100 Award takes an in-depth look at executives across the government contracting industry to identify the top 100 leaders in the field. Individuals who receive a Wash100 Award are those who have demonstrated phenomenal leadership through an impressive record of past accomplishments and strong potential to maintain their momentum.

McIntyre’s entry into the 2024 Wash100 class marks his eighth consecutive year winning the award. This year, he was honored for further solidifying Guidehouse as a force to be reckoned within GovCon through successful business development moves. His notable achievements in 2023 include driving Guidehouse’s acquisition by Bain Capital Private Equity and appointing a new class of partners. Read his full profile here .

Kruse is a first time Wash100 Award recipient, and he was welcomed into the ranks for his commitment to the defense intelligence enterprise. He was nominated to his current role as director of DIA in May 2023 and officially assumed the position in February 2024. Shortly after, he released a report on the use of Iranian weapons by Houthi rebels. To read his full profile, click here .